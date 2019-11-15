November 15, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Blame the owners, not the dogs

By CM Reader's View050
Too many pets are being abandoned

A pet is like a motor car. You should need the equivalent of a driving licence to keep one. Train and blame the owners, not the dogs.

GJA

The key to this damning editorial is the final sentence: education.

This begins in the home and should be reinforced in the classroom with an equally strong message sent out by that other bastion of Cypriot society, the Church.

Unfortunately, the general attitude towards animals per se is one of indifference which translates into neglect and worse.

Until and unless this sorry state of affairs is vigorously and consistently tackled, it’ll be more of the same.

Fr

Our View: Shelter’s threat to let the dogs out reflects on poor system

