November 15, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Businesses urged to cut down on plastic cups as part of week-long campaign

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

The environment department has called on all catering businesses offering drinks in disposable plastic cups, to adopt new policies to reduce their use for European week for waste reduction from November 16 to 24.

The purpose of the initiative is to promote actions to cultivate awareness on a European level regarding the sustainable use of resources and waste management. In Cyprus, the coordinator is the department of the environment.

It suggests that the enterprises encourage their customers to buy reusable cups or bring their own, and in exchange receive beverages at a reduced price.

Another option is for the business to offer beverages in reusable cups, which must be returned. When they are returned, customers will be able to purchase their next beverage at a reduced price.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

