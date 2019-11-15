November 15, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Christmas benefits for low-income families, elderly and students

By Nick Theodoulou01

The cabinet decided on Friday to grant Christmas benefits to vulnerable groups following a recommendation by Minister of Labour and Social Security Zeta Emilianidou.

Students on government assistance will also receive a Christmas bonus, according to Education Minister Costas Hambiaouris.

The total cost of the Christmas bonuses to low-income families will amount to around €18m, Emilianidou said after the cabinet meeting of which €600,000 will go to 1,250 households receiving public assistance.

Other vulnerable groups on low-income will receive €10m spread over 22,401 households while around  €5m will be given to 31,643 low-income pensioners, or €150 each.

Emilianidou explained that the Christmas bonus would amount to 80 per cent of the benefits that vulnerable groups normally receive. No one would receive less than €100 she added.

The Christmas bonuses will also cover 345 enclaved people and their children at kindergarten, primary and secondary school in Rizokarpaso, totalling €115,000.

Mothers with three or more children will also receive a €100 Christmas bonus. As the holiday season often incurs greater cost to the family the bonus will be given before Christmas.

The student bonuses will be given out on the same basis as for the 2017-2018 academic year, Hambiaouris said. He went on to say that Christmas benefits for eligible students will be €150 each.

 

