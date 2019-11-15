Cypriots honoured by Bases Commander

Following the latest round of Commander British Forces Cyprus Commendations, a number of locally employed staff have been honoured once again for their dedication and outstanding service.

Marios Lambrou, from the Joint Logistics Squadron in RAF Akrotiri, was one of the LECs to receive the prestigious commendation and it marked what has been quite a year for one of BFC’s most senior members of staff.

In May, the 31-year veteran was promoted to Senior Store Keeper at RAF Akrotiri, responsible for the Central Distribution Point, Loan Pool, Disposals and Special Purpose Operational Stock areas and last week that well-deserved promotion was topped off with his commendation for his years of outstanding service.

The award, among the first that new CBF, Major General Rob Thomson has presented, has provided a fitting culmination to a year when Lambrou’s hard work and dedication has been widely recognised.

Speaking shortly after receiving his award in the grounds of Flagstaff House, the home of CBF Cyprus, he spoke of his pride at being recognised by his employers.

He said: “I found out that I would be getting the award a month ago and I am very happy. It came as a surprise to be told I would get it, but it feels really good.

“I have always tried my very best to be a good employee and I appreciate that those people I have worked with, and for, respect me enough to put me forward to receive this honour.”

Now in his fourth decade working for BFC, Lambrou, 55, who lives within the Sovereign Base Areas in Trachoni with his family, said he has always enjoyed working with his military and civilian colleagues.

He continued: “Working here has been very good for me and to be given a promotion this year was wonderful. I appreciate having this job and I am looking forward to continuing for as long as I can, surrounded by the good people that I work with.

“The Bases have always been a very good employer to me and have shown plenty of support over my years of service. There have been plenty of changes over the years, of course, but I have always enjoyed working here and I am sure I have plenty of years left.”

In his citation, read during the awards ceremony, Lambrou’s dedication and professionalism was described in more detail.

It said: “His efforts over the last year have gone above and beyond his already exceptionally high professional and personal standards.

“Mr Lambrou instigated a series of practical changes across his area of responsibility, thus improving the level of logistical support offered to visiting troops on exercises. He also galvanised the LEC workforce with outstanding leadership and high professional standards.”