November 15, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Demonstration against Akamas fires

By Gina Agapiou0210
The fires in the Akamas on Wednesday (Forestry department )

A demonstration against Wednesday’s arsonist attacks in Akamas is taking place on Saturday outside the agriculture ministry.

Following the fires that broke out in Akamas, the organisation Save Akamas, Save Cyprus is organising a protest outside the new agriculture ministry near Kalispera traffic lights at 12am with the slogan ‘Hands off Akamas’.

The fire broke out at 9.30am on Wednesday and took eight hours to extinguish, burning 70 hectares of pine trees, bushes and vegetation.

“Since 2017 the Akamas peninsula is systematically targeted by arsonists. During these three years, arsonists have set around 80 fires in or around the National Forest Park,” the announcement said. “The state is at best tolerating and at worst encouraging such criminal behaviours.”

According to the organisers’ announcement, protesters are demanding the government take appropriate measures and press charges on the perpetrators.

“Your crocodile tears are not enough to put out the flames you set at Akamas,” they said.

Related posts

Heavy rain cuts short demonstrations in Nicosia to mark UDI anniversary

Nick Theodoulou

News podcast: For 38 years, US doctors have been assessing Cypriot children orthopaedic treatment

Rosie Charalambous

Active citizenship the way to promote tolerance says volunteer commissioner

Annette Chrysostomou

Met issues yellow thunderstorm warning

Annette Chrysostomou

Armed man finally surrenders to police

Annette Chrysostomou

Drug Dealer sentenced to 25 months prison

British Bases
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign