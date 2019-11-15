November 15, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Guterres: the people of Cyprus deserve to know that this time it is different

By Staff Reporter00
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres considers the prospects for a resumption of Cyprus negotiations uncertain but continues to hope that a lasting settlement can be achieved.

Guterres who will meet both leaders in Berlin on November 25, urges all parties to take advantage of the consultations currently underway to lay the foundations for new and clear commitments, he said in the latest report on his Good Offices Mission.

A draft of the report, according to CNA, was circulated to the UN Security Council on Thursday night.

The report includes two ten-page briefings by President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, which the Security Council had recently requested.

Guterres welcomed the constructive engagement of the parties, guarantors and other stakeholders with his special envoy, Jane Holl Lute, and credits this engagement with helping to maintain the prospects for peace, which is ultimately in the hands of both sides.
“The people of Cyprus deserve to know that this time is different. Again, I urge leaders, guarantors and other stakeholders to make productive use of the coming period. In this context, I would like to reiterate my call on the parties to consider constructively the six-point framework I proposed on June 30, 2017, “the UN Secretary-General said.

More later

Staff Reporter

Related posts

New Okypy head appointed

Gina Agapiou

Turkish drillship Fatih restarts operation off Karpasia

Evie Andreou

New campaign to promote composting

Annette Chrysostomou

Heavy rain cuts short demonstrations in Nicosia to mark UDI anniversary (Updated)

Nick Theodoulou

Demonstration against Akamas fires

Gina Agapiou

News podcast: For 38 years, US doctors have been assessing Cypriot children orthopaedic treatment

Rosie Charalambous
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign