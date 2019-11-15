November 15, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Met issues yellow thunderstorm warning

By Annette Chrysostomou00
The met office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for Friday, valid from 9am until 6pm.

According to the alert, isolated heavy thunderstorms are likely to affect the area. The rate of precipitation is expected to be between 35 and 55 millimetres per hour while hail is possible.

On Friday morning, a thunderstorm accompanied by heavy rain and hail hit the area around Episkopi and other regions west of Limassol, Kitas weather portal reported, warning there is a risk of flooding.

The stormy weather is heading east.

Temperatures will hit around 25C inland and near the coast and 17C in the higher mountains.

They will drop to 14C in the Nicosia area, 16C to 20C along the coast and 8C in Troodos.

More rain and thunderstorms are expected on Saturday, but the skies will clear by the afternoon.

Temperatures are likely to remain at the same levels, slightly above average for the time of the year.

 

