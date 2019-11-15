November 15, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New Okypy head appointed

By Gina Agapiou00

The cabinet on Friday appointed Marios Panayides as the new head of the state health services organisation Okypy following his predecessor’s resignation on Wednesday.

Panayides was promoted from a member of the Okypy council to president, replacing Alekos Stamates.

Stamates was head of Okypy for less than a year. He resigned for personal reasons while he told CNA he wants to spend more time with his family.

Polykarpos Votsis was also appointed on Friday as Okypy’s new operations manager.

Related posts

Turkish drillship Fatih restarts operation off Karpasia

Evie Andreou

New campaign to promote composting

Annette Chrysostomou

Heavy rain cuts short demonstrations in Nicosia to mark UDI anniversary (Updated)

Nick Theodoulou

Demonstration against Akamas fires

Gina Agapiou

News podcast: For 38 years, US doctors have been assessing Cypriot children orthopaedic treatment

Rosie Charalambous

Active citizenship the way to promote tolerance says volunteer commissioner

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign