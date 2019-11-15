Restaurant review: Phil’s Bar & Grill, Paphos

By Sarah Coyne

If you blink in the Paphos area at the moment, there is suddenly a new restaurant. Anyone who has driven along the main road from Coral Bay to St George will have noticed the restoration of a previously closed down restaurant, next to a certain supermarket, as they whizz past. It has been a long time coming and a lot of work has gone into creating this latest addition to the gastronomic scene in Paphos. Phil’s Bar & Grill, which opened just last week, has been built to replicate an American diner.

An owner Phil has tried to create a home away from home for Americans. While it is housed in a traditional style stone building, the inside is totally different and entering you are not prepared for the style of the interior, which is dark with wood panelling. Comfort wise, it is 10 out of 10 with expensive furniture and big booths around the room. There is a full-length bar along one wall, while the extensive terraces again feature comfortable chairs and large tables.

The American diner theme continues throughout the menu, which offers an extensive choice at very affordable prices. The menu is divided into starters, salads, burgers, with a choice of eight including veggie and shrimp, dishes from the grill and fryer, pasta and risotto dishes and platters. There is also a range of very well priced sandwiches from €5.

We were unsure as to what to try but on seeing the size of the main courses coming out of the kitchen, we decided to stick with just the one course. My partner bravely ordered the surf and turf. I say bravely, as normally this dish in many restaurants is of such a high price that he would never ordinarily order it. At Phil’s it is a very reasonable €18. I ordered a burger from the menu called High Protein, which sort of sounds healthier than a cheeseburger. The only difference was that it came with oats in the meat and a fried egg, all in a quinoa bun. The two platters which arrived at the table were huge and must be reminiscent of the portion sizes from our American cousins.

The Surf and Turf had four pieces of steak, cooked to order, and three very large deep-fried prawns. This was served with a generous selection of roasted vegetables including potatoes. On the side, were two dipping sauces of Béarnaise and Sweet Chilli. My partner devoured his surf and turf with relish and enjoyed the unique experience that the dish offered. The burger was excellent with the meat being of a very high quality. It was served with wedges (but you can select), coleslaw and a very fresh salad with the dressing of choice.

The wine list had a great selection, and it was good to see so many local wines available. The bottle we chose (from a winery just up the road) was a very reasonable €15. It was smooth and served at the correct temperature. The drinks menu offers something for everyone, including beers, spirits, cocktails and a good variety of coffees.

The owner of the establishment has definitely achieved what he set out to do. This will certainly become a home from home for many in the area offering American style food.

VITAL STATITICS

SPECIALTY American diner

WHERE Phil’s Bar & Grill, Agios Georgios Ave, Peyia, Paphos

WHEN Daily 11am to 11pm

HOW MUCH from €5

CONTACT 26 622632