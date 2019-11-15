November 15, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Turkish drillship Fatih restarts operation off Karpasia

By Evie Andreou089
The Turkish drillship Fatih

Turkish drillship Fatih has started its operations off the coast of northeastern Cyprus, Turkish vice president Fuat Oktay said on Friday.

Oktay was in the north to attend celebrations for the 36th anniversary of the unilateral declaration of independence by Turkish Cypriots on November 15, 1983.

According to media in the north, the vessel will carry out drilling around 13 nautical miles off the coast of Galinoporni village, in the Karpasia area.

The Fatih left earlier in the month its initial location west of Cyprus where it had been anchored since May. It had carried out drilling in two locations dubbed by Turkey as ‘Finike1’ and ‘Finike 2’.

After briefly docking in Mersin for refuelling and maintenance, it was dispatched back into Cypriot seas, this time off Karpasia. It is expected to remain there until February 23.

The arrival of the Fatih comes after the adoption on Monday by the EU Foreign Affairs Council of a framework for restrictive measures against persons and companies involved in Turkey’s unauthorised drilling activities in the eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey, a formal candidate to join the EU despite worsening ties, criticised the decision and said it would not cease drilling because it is operating on its own continental shelf or areas where Turkish Cypriots have rights.

Another Turkish drillship, Yavuz, is off the southwest coast of Cyprus, in block 7, which the Republic of Cyprus has licensed for gas exploration to French-Italian energy consortium Total-ENI, in early October. It is expected to remain there until January 20.

 

Related posts

New campaign to promote composting

Annette Chrysostomou

Heavy rain cuts short demonstrations in Nicosia to mark UDI anniversary (Updated)

Nick Theodoulou

Demonstration against Akamas fires

Gina Agapiou

News podcast: For 38 years, US doctors have been assessing Cypriot children orthopaedic treatment

Rosie Charalambous

Active citizenship the way to promote tolerance says volunteer commissioner

Annette Chrysostomou

Met issues yellow thunderstorm warning (Updated)

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign