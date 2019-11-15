November 15, 2019

Water at the heart of science

The French Institute of Cyprus will host the exhibition Water at the Heart of Science from Thursday next week for almost a month. Though this won’t be a simple exhibition as it’s interactive and includes panels in English and French. In fact, 16 panels in English and 12 interactive modules with explanations in French and English are included, complemented by an interactive water filtration module produced and loaned by the Cyprus Institute.

At the opening on Wednesday two lectures will be held by researchers from the Cyprus Institute. Managing Scarce Water Resources in Cyprus: Human Interventions in Nature’s Hydrologic Cycle will be the first topic to be addressed, and in English, by Associate Professor, Hydrology and Water Management, Adriana Bruggeman.

Augmenter les ressources en eau, rares à Chypre : combiner énergie solaire concentrée et dessalement in French will follow by Alaric Montenon, Associate Research Scientist for Concentrated Solar Power at The Cyprus Institute.

“The water issue is one of the 21st century’s greatest challenges,” comment the organisers. “Abundant but unequally distributed on earth, this resource is today threatened by climate change and the dangers of overuse. Improving access to water, which is still suffering from glaring disparities, is one of the Millennium Development Goals.”

From Lake Chad to the Mekong, from the Mediterranean basin to the valleys of the Andes, the exhibition Water at the Heart of Science presents some of the major projects in water research. Richly illustrated and educational, it gives more insight into the key role that research has to play in the sustainable management of water as a vital, indispensable resource for development.

 

Interactive exhibition and conferences in English and French. November 21-December 20. The French Institute of Cyprus, Nicosia. Monday-Thursday:9am-6pm and Friday:9am-2pm. Tel: 22-459333

