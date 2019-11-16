A Minute with Dominik the Storyteller Session musician; lead guitarist with Gecko and the ugly half of Gravity Duo

Where do you live?

I live alone in Peyia at the moment

Best childhood memory?

Going to Rainforest Cafe with my family in downtown Chicago for the first time aged about 7

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish?

I adore food so much I don’t have a favourite restaurant; I love Italian cuisine, Mexican dishes, Chinese, Polish and much more.

What did you have for breakfast?

As disgraceful as it is, I am a rockstar and I don’t have time for breakfast.

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What is your favourite night out?

I’m a total night owl. That said, I also have guitar students and a recording studio to run in the day! Part of me says I have so many things in my head, sleeping is a waste of time. The perfect night out would probably be a jam session in a smoky bar with great music and friends.

Best book ever read?

I love reading biographies – my favourites are Steve Jobs and Walt Disney. Steve Jobs’ quote is my major goal in life: ‘Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life’

Favourite film of all time?

Possibly my most favourite is August Rush, a 2007 American drama film directed by Kirsten Sheridan; a story about a genius child orphan who, by music, finds his parents, I usually grade films by their soundtrack and this film has some really great music.

Favourite holiday destination?

Living in Cyprus makes it very difficult to go on holiday as most destinations provide things like beaches, sea, good weather and interesting food – which is Cyprus, right?

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I’m a very eclectic music person; I listen to everything from Tony Bennett, through Coldplay to Iron Maiden. There’s always new music on in my car; duets for my next gig with Rachel Parr and Gravity Duo, plus ideas for our trip in 2021 of America which we’re planning now; country & western, blues etc. I’m big into blues guitar.

What is always in your fridge?

It always has Jack Daniels and Coke; sadly although I love cooking, I don’t really have time nowadays so mostly eat out.

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

I used to be an urban freak for the buzz, but since I moved to Paphos I cherish my peace and quiet. I love the fact that in the suburbs everyone knows each other, so my dream home would be a nice house somewhere in a peaceful ’burb with wife, kids and a dog… plus a recording studio that doesn’t annoy all my neighbours.

What is your greatest fear?

Staying alone with my own thoughts is something I fear greatly

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Now this is a tricky question… right now I am heading for a great Charity Name Day gig at The Colosseum in Paphos on November 15 with Gravity Duo, plus Kaela Santosh and Dru Chapman; so already you have some seriously great people to mingle with there. I’m not religious, but St Michael might have been neat too – certainly the Hospice Charity that bears his name is pretty cool with the work they do.

Tell me a joke?

If someone tells you your guitar is too loud, ignore: you don’t need that kind of negativity in your life.

To join Dominick at the SMHC St Michael’s Name Day celebration on November 15 from 7pm book tickets from the [email protected] or [email protected]