November 16, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Austrian culture brought to Cyprus audiences

By Eleni Philippou00

As part of the German Language Weeks 2019, the Austrian Embassy has organised a series of events starting with an Austrian documentary film screening about the life story of Austrian businessman Julius Madritsch, who employed approximately 1,000 Jews in his sewing factories in Poland from 1940 to 1944.

Julius Madritsch – A Righteous among the Nations, will be screened on November 18 at Skala Theatre in Larnaca, following a screening in Nicosia this week. The documentary chronicles how Julius, with the support of his fellow Austrians Raimund Titsch and Oswald Bouska, managed to save the lives of hundreds of people. In 1964 all three of them were granted the medal Righteous Among the Nations by Yad Vashem.

This event is free and organised in cooperation with the Wiener-Krakauer Kultur-Gesellschaft, the Friends of the Cinema Society and the Larnaka-Famagusta Cinema Society.

Coming up next is a concert in Nicosia that spreads its music across checkpoints and barriers, both physical and mental.

Trios 3 is a unique kind of musical meeting that will take place on November 25 at Pallas Theatre comprising a trio from the bi-communal Cyprus Chamber Orchestra consisting of Nihat Ağdaç on violin, Gürhan Nuray on cello and Andri Hadjiandreou on piano. The CCO brings Greek and Turkish Cypriot musicians together to play at the highest level, promoting peace in Cyprus through the power of music.

On the night, they will perform works by Beethoven from Germany, Schubert from Austria and Raff from Switzerland, thus fitting into the theme of the German Language Weeks. The event is co-organised by the Embassies of Austria, Switzerland and the Goethe-Institut Cyprus and is free to attend.

 

Austrian Embassy Events for the German Language Weeks 2019

Documentary film screening about how Julius Madritsch employed approximately a thousand Jews in his sewing factories in Poland from 1940 to 1944. November 18. Skala Theatre, Larnaca. 8.30pm. Free. Chamber concert by the bi-communal Cyprus Chamber Orchestra. November 25. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. 8pm. Free

Related posts

Reminiscing about the Cyprus railway

Eleni Philippou

Upcoming TEDx event promises to be an Unbelievable day

Eleni Philippou

Rialto to broadcast Philip Glass masterpiece

Eleni Philippou

Simplifying art

Eleni Philippou

Restaurant review: Phil’s Bar & Grill, Paphos

CM Guest Columnist

Water at the heart of science

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign