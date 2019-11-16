November 16, 2019

‘France’s long-term support for Cyprus will continue’

Source: Cyprus News Agency

France’s long-term support for Cyprus will continue, Director of International Relations Directorate of the French Armed Forces, Vice-Admiral, Henri Schricke has assured, emphasising the importance of Cyprus’ support for French ships and aircraft.

Shcricke, who visited the headquarters of the National Guard General Staff on Thursday and had a meeting with the Chief of the National Guard Lieutenant General Ilias Leontaris also referred to areas of cooperation such as PESCO, cyber security and armament programmes.

According to a press release issued on Saturday by the National Guard General Staff, Leontaris welcomed Vice-Admiral Schricke to the island and informed him about the developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and in the Cyprus EEZ.

In addition, he referred to the issue of the flow of immigrants and the growth in numbers of illegal immigrants in Cyprus.

Lastly, he referred to bilateral cooperation mainly through armament programmes, to trilateral cooperations as well as mutual participation in programs such as PESCO.

