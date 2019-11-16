November 16, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Lute holding separate meetings with the leaders

By Evie Andreou
File photo

UN special envoy Jane Holl Lute is on the island for separate meetings on Saturday with the two leaders ahead of their meeting later this month with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Berlin.

Lute arrived on the island on Friday and was due to have met Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci at 11am and at 7pm will meet President Nicos Anastasiades.

On Friday Lute had a meeting with the UNSG’s Special Representative Elizabeth Spehar.

The two leaders are to meet Guterres in Berlin on November 25 in a bid for progress on the terms of reference for the resumption of talks, which is expected to pave the way for an informal five-party meeting with the participation of the guarantor powers Greece, Turkey and the UK.

Government sources however, have recently been quoted as saying Nicosia does not expect much progress at the trilateral due to Turkey’s reluctance to see developments on the Cyprus problem until after the elections in the north, expected to take place next April.

Anastasiades too, said he did not expect anything to come out of the Berlin meeting based on Turkey’s demands and stance.

Guterres, in his latest report on his Good Offices Mission in Cyprus, whose draft was circulated to the UN Security Council on Thursday night, said he finds the prospects for a resumption of negotiations uncertain and expressed “growing concern” over developments around the issue of hydrocarbons.

He said however that he continues to hope that a lasting settlement can be achieved.

 

