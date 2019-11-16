November 16, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President to pay a state visit to the Vatican

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

The Cyprus problem, bilateral cooperation and developments in the Eastern Mediterranean will be among the issues to be discussed during a state visit to be made by President Nicos Anastasiades to the Vatican on Monday and Tuesday.

President Anastasiades, accompanied by the First Lady, will hold a two-day visit to the Holy See, where he is scheduled to meet Pope Francis on Monday.

Anastasiades will also meet the Vatican’s Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and the Secretary for Relations with States, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher.

During his visit, Anastasiades will attend a state dinner to be attended by the Prime Minister and other Vatican officials as well as the members of the Cypriot delegation.

Anastasides will also be accompanied by Energy Minister George Lakkotrypis, Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou and Giorgos Poullides, the Cypriot Ambassador to the Holy See.

After concluding his visit to the Vatican, President Anastasiades will depart for Zagreb, Croatia, to attend the European People’s Party Congress.

