November 16, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Remands in Bases for people and goods smuggling

By Source: Cyprus News Agency
A Greek Cypriot woman and two Turkish nationals were remanded on Saturday for four days by a British bases court on suspicion of illegally transferring migrants and foodstuff from the north.

A car driven by the woman with two Turkish settlers as passengers was intercepted on Friday evening by the bases police in the Ayios Nicolaos area in Dhekelia.

During a search 50 kilos of fish and 12 dozen black caps were located in the car.

The car was intercepted on the suspicion that it was illegally transferring to the government-controlled area persons and foodstuff.

The three were arrested and taken to court at the Dhekelia bases on Saturday, where they were remanded until Wednesday.

They are being investigated for the illegal transfer of persons for profit and offences concerning customs and possession of wildlife.

It is believed the smuggling of people and food items was taking place on a regular basis.

 

