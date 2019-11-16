November 16, 2019

Reminiscing about the Cyprus railway

By Eleni Philippou00

Few Cypriots remember that for nearly 50 years, from 1905 to 1951, a major passenger railway ran from Famagusta, through Nicosia, Morphou and, at one point, all the way to Evrychou. Though it seems unimaginable that instead of moving forward with the public transport system, Cyprus instead removed a major railway, an upcoming event will show what the train days were like on the island.

Memories of the Cyprus Railway is a documentary about the railway system and how the Cyprus Government Railway served the people of Cyprus, taking them across the island faster and more efficiently than ever before. With a couple of previous successful screenings in December 2018 in Nicosia and Larnaca, the documentary returns, this time addressing Paphos audiences.

Technopolis 20 will host the documentary on November 21, inviting everyone to a bygone industrial age “when the sound and smell of steam locomotives crossing Cyprus was anticipated by excited passengers and villagers alike”, organisers say.

The documentary only lasts about 30 minutes and as the producer and director will be present, attendees will have a chance to meet them and discuss any details of the documentary of the railway system. English and Greek subtitles are included. Entrance costs €5 and refreshments and complimentary snacks can be found at the venue’s bar.

 

