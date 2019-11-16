November 16, 2019

‘Solution should provide for return of all refugees to homes’

00
We will never accept a solution to the Cyprus problem that will not allow all refugees to return to their homes, House President Demetris Syllouris has said on Saturday, noting that the aim should be to reach a fair and functional solution that puts an end to the occupation of Cyprus’ territories by Turkey.

In his address at the 11th Annual Symposium of the occupied city of Kyrenia held in Nicosia, he made it clear that the return of the refugees to their ancestral homes means the restoration of municipalities and communities and the reopening of schools and churches.

Any attempt to impose a solution that would legitimise the occupation and abolish our human rights would be void firstly because we would not accept it, and secondly, because it would be contrary to the international and the European law, the UN Charter and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, he said.

A solution, he said, should be based on the European principles and values, the European acquis and the principles of democracy. A solution that will safeguard the integrity of our state, the fundamental freedoms and human rights of all citizens, while serving the interest of the people of Cyprus, he concluded.

 

