November 16, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Street renamed in honour of former president

By Evie Andreou00

Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou on Saturday inaugurated the officially renamed street of Glafcos Clerides Avenue in Aglandjia.

The renaming of the street, that used to be known as Akademia Avenue, follows a decision by the Aglandjia municipal council to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the year of former president’s birth.

He was born on April 24, 1919 and died on November 15, 2013.

Present at the renaming ceremony were Clerides’ daughter Katy, Aglandjia mayor Charalambos Petrides, president of the Glafcos Clerides Institute Ioannis Kasoulides, Disy leader Averof Neophyou and other ruling party officials.

 

 

 

