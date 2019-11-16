November 16, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Two sought as police officers end up in hospital

By Katy Turner00

Two police officers ended up at the Accident and Emergecy department of Paphos hospital early on Saturday morning after a violent incident broke out in the central square of Yeroskipou.

According to the police, youngsters were partying in the square when at around 1am outside a coffeeshop that is near to some homes they reacted when police asked them to turn down the music.

Police said the youngsters had a portable speaker with them and were playing loud music until 1am, disturbing those living in the area.

As tempers flared, the speaker was thrown at the head of one police officer, and a chair at the head of another. The windscreen of their patrol car was also broken.

The two police officers were taken to hospital by ambulance where they were given first aid.

Police are looking for the two men.

