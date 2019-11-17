November 17, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Talks

Anastasiades had a ‘good discussion’ with Lute

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Jane Holl Lute at the palace Saturday night

President Nicos Anastasiades, had on Saturday evening a good discussion with the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy Jane Holl Lute, in view of the tripartite meeting of the two sides with the UN chief on November 25 in Berlin, the government said.

In statements after Anastasiades’ meeting with Lute Saturday evening at the Presidential Palace, which lasted 90 minutes, spokesman Prodromous Prodromou said that a good discussion took place.

He said however it would not be useful to comment further.  “Attention is now focused on the meeting with the UNSG,” he said.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

‘France’s long-term support for Cyprus will continue’

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Parties slam UNSG’s Cyprus report

Evie Andreou

President to pay a state visit to the Vatican

Source: Cyprus News Agency

‘Solution should provide for return of all refugees to homes’

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Demo protests arsons in the Akamas

Gina Agapiou

Remands in Bases for people and goods smuggling

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign