November 17, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Charities and non-profits offered space to raise funds at Paphos Santa run

By Bejay Browne09
Last years Santa run event Paphos

The Paphos municipality is offering interested local charities and non-profits a space to join a bazaar to sell their goods at Kennedy Square as part of the annual Santa Run.

“This event is supported by Paphos municipality and we would like all those interested to contact us to be part of our charity bazaar, it won’t cost them anything and they can sell items, such as sweets, cards, gifts and other items to raise funds for their individual charities,” a spokeswoman said.

The municipality will hand out free Santa hats to all of those taking part at the event on Sunday December 15, where participants will gather at Paphos town hall to set off at 10.30am. There will be an entertainment programme with dancing and Christmas songs, she said.

“We will set off for a short march and end up at Kennedy Square where there will be many activities for children. Although we call it a run, it’s more like a march, we have fun and to help to raise funds for participating charities as well,” she said.

Last year around 500 adults and children took part, this year organisers are hoping that around 600 will participate.

A number of charities will set up stalls in Kennedy Square and will be raising money for their individual causes by selling all sorts of items.

The participating charities so far include: the autism association, the Margarita Liasidou foundation, the association against domestic abuse, Europa Donna, the drug rehabilitation association- the Rotary club, the Lions, the anti-domestic violence charity and the round table.

“Charities wanting to participate must get in touch with us now as we still have space available,” she said

Activities for children and adults at Kennedy square include: hot dogs, mulled wine, a bouncy castle, a gyroscope, a football game, a magician, face-painting, balloons. Children will also be able to create and decorate their own Christmas cards.

“Santa Run” on Sunday December 15 at 10.30am in the city centre.

For information or to book a space: 26822854

