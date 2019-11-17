November 17, 2019

Free car check-up on Monday from the transport ministry

Checks will take place between 9am-12pm to mark the day of remembrance for victims of traffic accidents.

Police will conduct free car-checkups on Monday at the Nicosia Latsi and Limassol Episkopi weighting stations.

Checks will take place between 9am-12pm to mark the day of remembrance for victims of traffic accidents the ministry of transport, communication and works announced.

The third Sunday of November has been declared by the UN as ‘World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims’. The event marks an opportunity for people to reflect and raise awareness of the fact that millions of people a year die in road accidents, and many are seriously injured.

According to the UN more than half of all road traffic deaths are among vulnerable road users: pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists. Pedestrians, cyclists, and riders of motorised 2- and 3-wheelers and their passengers are collectively known as “vulnerable road users” and account for half of all road traffic deaths around the world.

The minister of transport Vasiliki Anastasiadou will visit the Latsi weighing station at 10am on Monday.

