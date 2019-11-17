November 17, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Europe

French interior minister blames protest violence on ‘thugs’

By Reuters News Service00
A member of French riot police protects himself from a beer bottle thrown by a protester

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner blamed “thugs” and “bullies” on Sunday for the violence that hit demonstrations the previous day marking marked the first anniversary of the anti-government “yellow vest” protests.

“Yesterday, what we saw were few (legitimate) demonstrators but thugs, bullies and morons,” Castaner told Europe 1 radio when asked about the violence in Paris on Saturday.

Demonstrators torched cars and pelted police with stones and bottles and police fired tear gas and water cannon during the rallies to mark a year since the birth of the anti-government yellow vest movement.

Across France, police arrested 264 people on Saturday, including 173 in Paris, Castaner said.

Some 28,000 people demonstrated across France on Saturday, including 4,700 in Paris.

This was more than in recent weeks but less than the record 282,000 estimated for the whole country on Nov. 17, 2018.

Yellow vest activists were staging protests in France on Sunday though these were largely peaceful.

In early afternoon around 50 people, some wearing yellow vests, briefly entered the Galeries Lafayette flagship department store on Boulevard Haussman, a tourist hotspot in the centre of Paris.

The activists were quickly evacuated by staff and police.

The disruption forced the store to shut down for the rest of the day. A spokeswoman for Galeries Lafayette said the store will open as usual on Monday.

Related posts

Russia says it will return captured naval ships to Ukraine on Monday

Jean Christou

Greeks march to mark anniversary of 1973 student revolt (Updated)

Reuters News Service

Bolivians queue for chicken and fuel as protests cripple highways

Reuters News Service

Venice braces for ‘tough day’ as another very high tide looms

Reuters News Service

No more preferential treatment for EU migrants after Brexit (Updated)

Reuters News Service

Hong Kong protesters shoot arrows, hurl petrol bombs in campus clash

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign