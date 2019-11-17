November 17, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

‘Jewel of the Seas’ stops over in Limassol

By Staff Reporter0179
Savvas Perdios aboard Jewel of the Seas in Limassol (PIO)

Royal Caribbean’s ‘Jewel of the Seas cruise ship sailed to Limassol on Sunday and was visited by Deputy Minister for Tourism Savvas Perdios.

“We see the arrival of such a ship as the beginning of a new era for Cyprus,” he told reporters on the tour of the vessel.

Perdios said the last decade had been very difficult for Cyprus, especially in the cruise sector, due to the different situations in the region. “But it seems that now things are changing. There is interest in the eastern Mediterranean in general and it is something we are currently trying to exploit, and we consider it to be a new beginning for our cruise industry, which fills us with optimism for the future,” he said.
The minister said last year Limassol was visited by 30 cruise ships. This year the number will be 60 and next year 100.

“And talks on the 2021 program have already begun where we are optimistic there as well,” said Perdios, adding that Cyprus had come to an agreement with Israel for joint promotion of cruising in the region.

Asked whether the necessary infrastructure was available in Limassol, Perdios said the port could now attract vessels of a large length. “Our infrastructure is there and why not improve it more so that we can attract the ships of the future,” he said.

Christophe Karavos, Europe’s chief executive for Royal Caribbean said the company’s largest ship would visit Cyprus next year. “It will carry 3,900 passengers and we will come to Cyprus three times and not twice as this year,” he said.

The ‘Jewel of the Seas’ has a capacity of 2,500 passengers and has 820 crew. It will leave Limassol around 7pm Sunday night.

 

.

Staff Reporter

Related posts

Cyprus-based young Iraqi paralysed by Isis hopes to walk again

Bejay Browne

Turkey slams silence over burning of ‘TRNC’ flag, Elam calls condemnation a ‘badge of honour’ (Updated)

Jean Christou

Our bikes aren’t abandoned, just waiting says rental company

Annette Chrysostomou

Petrides says buffer zone a ‘black hole’ for irregular migration

Jean Christou

Squabble over responsibility for fly-tipping at Kouris river

Nick Theodoulou

Five-party conference could take place in December, FM says, Pompeo meeting Monday

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign