November 17, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Minor arrested on suspicion of possessing child porn

By Staff Reporter00

A minor has been arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography.

According to Nicosia police, following an evaluation of the case, officers searched his home on Saturday.

During the investigation, a cell phone, a computer and two USB devices were seized, which will be examined by forensic experts.

A preliminary search carried out on the boy’s computer found around 300 videos of child sexual abuse material, police said.

Staff Reporter

Related posts

First trilateral at FM level with UAE held in Abu Dhabi

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Radisson Blu Marathon kicks off in Larnaca

Staff Reporter

Anastasiades had a ‘good discussion’ with Lute

Source: Cyprus News Agency

‘France’s long-term support for Cyprus will continue’

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Parties slam UNSG’s Cyprus report

Evie Andreou

President to pay a state visit to the Vatican

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign