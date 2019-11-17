Music nights continue at RED

Music Stage RED has recently moved to a new venue on October 28th street in Makedonitissa but its programme of events continues throughout the month.
Six-member Cypriot band Luna Park will make its first winter appearance at RED on Friday accompanied by Irodotos Miltiadous. The band will perform a variety of genres, promising to please all sorts of music lovers.
Three days later, on November 25, popular Greek singer Eleni Dimou will be in Cyprus and at RED. to perform songs by the composer Giannis Spanos for many of which she has written the lyrics. The Limassol crowd will also get a chance to catch the singer live in concert as a day earlier she will perform at Vinylio Wine Etc.
On November 23, Nostalgia Parties will return to RED, teaming up with Club Versus to bring back its legendary days. With resident DJ Manic Mike, Nostalgia Parties will once again put on a night to remember. The theme of the party perhaps speaks to an older generation that partied at Versus but Nostalgia Parties always go above and beyond to be all-inclusive and create an experience that’s fun for everyone. So, if Versus’ dance classics don’t mean much to you, the 90s and 00s to be also played on the night, will.
Finally, towards the end of the month, another well-known Greek singer will be taking over the RED stage. Mariza Rizou, having recently released her third solo album, is touring Greece and Cyprus and will be at the Nicosia music venue on November 29.
Luna Park feat. Irodotos Miltiadous
six-piece local band performs live along with Irodotos Miltiadous. November 22. RED. Music Stage, Nicosia. 10pm-1am. €10 Tel: 99-059257
Eleni Dimou
Greek singer performs songs by composer Giannis Spanos. November 25. RED. Music Stage, Nicosia. 9pm. Tel: 99-059257
We are Versus! 90s 00s Party x Nostalgia
Remembering the dance classics of Club Versus and songs from the 90s and 00s. November 23. RED. Music Stage, Nicosia. 9.30pm-3.30am. €7. Tel: 96-347007
Mariza Rizou
Greek singer performs live following the release of her third solo album. November 29. RED. Music Stage, Nicosia. 10pm. €22 and €17. Tel: 99-059257