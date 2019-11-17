November 17, 2019

Radisson Blu Marathon kicks off in Larnaca

With the participation of over 9,000 runners, the 3rd Radisson Blu International Marathon in Larnaca kicked off Sunday morning.

The marathon began at 8am, launched by Larnaca Mayor Andreas Vyras and other officials.

Vyras lauded the hosting of the marathon, Larnaca had proved it could become a leader in sporting events.

Participants include runners from Cyprus, the US, Nepal, Ukraine and Russia who are among people from 75 countries taking part in total.

Around 2,000 are taking part in the 42.195 km Marathon and 21km Half Marathon plus thousands in the 10km race at 10.30am. The 5km race starts at 11.45pm, and at noon thousands of children with their parents will run a 1km distance race.

Among the participants is 67-year-old Israeli Marathoner Moshe Lederfen, well-known, for running with various objects on his head, such as pineapples, pots or even bottles.

Constantis Theocharis, a 66-year-old Lebanese Cypriot who runs endurance races every year, is also taking part, while the oldest runner is 86-year-old Imre Kenyer from Budapest who will run the 5km race.

