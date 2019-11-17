November 17, 2019

Cyprus Mail
ATP & WTA Tours

Tsitsipas beats Thiem to claim ATP Finals title

By Reuters News Service04
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates winning the ATP Finals against Austria's Dominic Thiem

Greek youngster Stefanos Tsitsipas claimed the ATP Finals title as he battled back to beat Austrian Dominic Thiem 6-7(6) 6-2 7-6(4) at the O2 Arena on Sunday.

The 21-year-old debutant became the youngest champion at the elite season-ending tournament since 2001.

