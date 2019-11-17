November 17, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Main

Verstappen wins Brazilian GP thriller

By Leo Leonidou00
Rising star Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the race

Max Verstappen won a thrilling Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday with Pierre Gasly a surprise second for Toro Rosso.

Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton finished a close third for Mercedes but under investigation by the stewards after a late collision with Red Bull’s Alex Albon that denied the Thai a first podium appearance.

The safety car was kept busy, with Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc colliding to put each other out of the race, while Hamilton’s team mate Valtteri Bottas retired with an engine problem.

Related posts

Anti-Semitism or just legitimate criticism of the State of Israel

CM Reader's View

Interview with APS Real Estate Director Ms. Elpiniki Frantzi

Press Release

Rise of Canada separatist leader poses challenge for Trudeau

Reuters News Service

Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets, tear gas as clashes intensify

Reuters News Service

Teachers’ pay remains above the EU average

Lizzy Ioannidou

Nimble tech firms must adapt as promised self-driving revolution hits speed bumps

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign