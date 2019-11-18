November 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

A single picture should not stigmatize a whole nation

By CM Reader's View00

One needs to stop generalizing the whole Greek Cypriots, and Greeks from Greece as hateful racists .

Once this stops then you can build friendships and good relationships.

When you allow a single picture to generalize a whole population as racists , then aren’t you being a racist yourself?

Yes there are some haters, but you throw out the baby with the bath water when you generalize a whole population as haters and give up on reunification of island.

The national fanatic racists on both sides of the island win when you allow a single picture put hate in your heart and generalize a whole population negatively .

CK

You have to understand this is a group that have the potential for doing bad bad things. What was their point?

And more importantly what is their next plan? On the eve of these negotiations – it was a message that all is not well and the South’s deafening silence says it all.

Le

