November 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
An examination of contemporary issues

By Eleni Philippou00

With his sharp wit and playful intelligence, Marios Siarlis creates hybrid sculptures that examine contemporary issues, be they social, political or religious. His practice centres around the fusing together of a variety of media and appropriation of objects from pop culture and everyday life. The freedom with which he is constantly challenging and expanding his media’s limits completely redefines the domain of sculpture and our perception of them.

His latest art exhibition takes place this month at Limassol’s Tapper, between November 21 and January 1. “Marios’ use of everyday objects demonstrates that they are not just about function but that they have hidden realities, reflecting our inherently secret dreams, obsessions, and myths,” comment organisers.

“By modifying and/or recasting these objects he is also challenging our prejudices and preconceptions – forcing us to consider how we could transform the moulds imposed upon us by everyday life and culture.”

His exhibition includes several interesting visuals; a donkey floating above a column, a fried egg in the shape of Cyprus and a large chicken hovering over a coastal town. Their correlation can only be explored by exploring the rest of the exhibition’s art pieces.

 

Marios Siarlis

Art exhibition by Marios Siarlis. November 21-January 1. Tapper, Limassol. Tel: 99-124536, 99-308500

