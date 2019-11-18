November 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

An introduction to Japanese film

By Eleni Philippou00

It’s a first for Cyprus – the Japanese embassy is organising a Japanese Film Festival with four screenings taking place at Cine Studios in Nicosia.

Between Monday and November 27, and for free, the Nicosia public will have the opportunity to discover what Japanese cinema is all about. If you’re worried about not understanding the language, English subtitles will be included in all the films.

Opening the festival is the 2017 Tori Girl, a film adaptation of Nakamura Ko’s novel of the same name about the youthfulness of university students who stake everything on a flight contest held once every year.

Shino Cannot Say her Name, to be shown on November 22, is also about high schoolers but deals with a very different theme. The film is a live action adaptation of manga author Oshimi Suzo’s best-known work and introduces Shino, a first-year high school student who struggles to get along with her peers because of her speech impediment.

An animation-drama film is the next to be screened; The Anthem of the Heart, on November 25. This again is about a high school student who is appointed to his class’ outreach community programme. Another girl, Jun, who is unable to speak, is assigned to the same group and both students prepare to perform in a school musical.

Let’s Go, JETS! is the final film and chronicles the adventures of a Japanese cheerleading team that won at the US cheerleading championship.

 

Japanese Film Festival

Four Japanese film screenings organised by the Embassy of Japan in Cyprus. November 18,22,25,27. Cine Studios, Nicosia. 9pm. Free

 

