November 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Talks

Anastasiades says he’s saddened by Turkish FM’s negative comments

By George Psyllides
President Anastasiades said that under the terms and conditions set by Turkey the necessary climate cannot be created

President Nicos Anastasiades said on Monday that statements by Turkish officials signalled they would not return to the negotiating table unless its conditions were satisfied.

In a written statement, Anastasiades said he was saddened by the latest statement by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu who said the matter of political equality must be clarified before any new process could start.

“I want to make it clear that under the threats and terms set by Turkey, not only the necessary climate cannot be created, but the effort underway by the (UN) Secretary General is also being spoiled,” the president said.

Anastasiades reiterated the Greek Cypriot side’s political will to engage in a creative dialogue so as to agree on a functional and viable solution of the Cyprus problem without guarantors and the presence of foreign troops.

“Our aim was and still is the creation of a fully independent and sovereign state, that fully safeguards the human rights of the Cypriot people, Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, based on the principles and values of the EU,” he said.

Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci are due to meet with Antonio Guterres in Berlin on November 25. The aim is to find common ground to pave the way for a resumption of reunification talks.

Speaking before the Turkish national assembly’s budget committee, Cavusoglu said Turkey was not prepared to negotiate under the current conditions.

“We will not sit at the negotiating table again just for the sake of negotiating,” he said.

The Turkish foreign minister added that they have told their interlocutors that before a new negotiating procedure can start “all vagueness regarding political equality between the two sides must first be clarified.”

Cavusoglu also said Turkey will continue to protect its rights in the Eastern Mediterranean, having the biggest coastline in the region.

 

