Ayios Andreas mobile phone mystery solved

Theories swirled wildly over the weekend as to what was causing mobile phones in the Nicosia suburb of Ayios Andreas to lose their signal before being finally solved on Monday afternoon.

Residents reported constant issues with trying to make calls on their mobile phones since Friday. Crackling, being disconnected and unable to make mobile phone calls at all led residents to complain to the police and various phone service providers.

Various theories included that perhaps the telecommunications companies in the north had boosted their signal and drowned out those in the Ayios Andreas area which at some parts touches the buffer zone. Others suspected that perhaps inmates at the central prisons in Ayios Andreas had erected an illegal signal tower to boost their mobile phone signals from behind bars.

As it turned out however the problem was less sinister.

“There was some interference, the source of which has been identified and resolved by about 1pm [on Monday],” Cyta spokesman Lefteris Christou told the Cyprus Mail.

A transponder within the prison had an issue with a faulty transmitter being powered by the wrong source.

The issue had gone undetected and unresolved since Friday evening when Cyta technicians first visited the neighbourhood and told residents that the systems were functioning correctly.

Agios Andreas community leader Christodoulos Pasias told the Cyprus Mail on Monday morning before the problem was fixed that “no one has a clue what’s going on, Cyta is telling us there’s no problem at all, but our phones keep cutting out.”

He added that “We just hope that it’s an issue on our side that doesn’t involve the Turkish Cypriots otherwise the problem will be very difficult to solve.”

As it turned out it was a relatively simple issue which had gone overlooked since Friday, causing headaches and confusion for people living in – and trying to call the area.

“On Saturday it kept happening and I was calling someone else in the neighbourhood and we kept getting disconnected,” one resident said. “I thought someone else was trying to call me or my phone was running out of battery.”

The police press office said that a meeting was held on Monday at the electronic communication department and officials from the telecommunication providers attended to help resolve the issue.