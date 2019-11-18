November 18, 2019

Check mate: how to wear the heritage trend

Damart Thermal Roll Neck Jumper. PA Photo/Handout.

By Katie Wright

If there’s one thing fashion designers are good at, it’s reinvention – and many of the big names were in a retrospective mood at the autumn/winter shows, taking traditional British fabrics and prints and giving them a new lease of life.

Big names like Gucci’s Alessandro Michele, Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing and Victoria Beckham took tweed, tartan and houndstooth and suddenly made them look modern.

Now, the high street has followed suit – literally – and we’re spoilt for choice when it comes to updating our winter wardrobes.

From skirts to suits, here are four ways to do heritage fashion in 2019…

  1. Houndstooth print

The history of houndstooth dates back to Scotland in the 1800s, when the distinctive black and white pattern was woven from wool.

For 2019, brands like Balmain and Gucci are making the case for head-to-toe houndstooth, with punky zips or flouncy flourishes – but if you’d rather just try a splash of print, add a jacket or jumper to a monochrome outfit.

 

  1. Laura Ashley A-Line Check Skirt. PA Photo/Handout.

    Check skirts

The coolest skirts this season are sensible rather than sexy – the first look out at Chloe AW19 was a pair of swishy brown pleated culottes teamed with a prim white blouse and neck scarf, while Marni showed midi kilts with matching oversized blazers.

Whether you go for a micro check or bold tartan, make sure your skirt is suitably demure. Pair it with a high-neck top and knee-high boots – only a sliver of leg should be showing.

 

  1. Check suits

Alexander McQueen gave us the stand-out suit of AW19, a sharp-shouldered one-button grey check blazer with matching straight-leg trousers, but that’s not your only check tailoring option this season.

Seventies suiting is also a big trend – think double-breasted jackets and wide-leg trousers – while an oversized blazer is handy for work or weekends.

 

  1. Tweed trousers

Alongside your sensible skirt, another autumn/winter essential is a pair of trusty tweed trousers.

Fitting with the season’s retro theme, they should be high-waisted and loose rather than slim-fit.

 

