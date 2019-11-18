November 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
European football

Denmark seal Euro 2020 place with Ireland draw

By Reuters News Service00
Contrasting emotions: Denmark qualify for Euro 2020 while the Irish are consigned to a four-nation playoff in March

Denmark got the point they needed to seal a place at Euro 2020 as Group D runners-up with a 1-1 draw in Dublin on Monday that consigned the hosts to the playoffs for the third successive tournament.

A 73rd minute Martin Braithwaite goal set the 1992 European champions on their way to celebrating qualification in Dublin for the second tournament in a row after a 5-1 win almost two years ago to the day had sent them to last year’s World Cup.

But they had to survive a late onslaught when Ireland, the better side throughout, scored only their seventh goal in eight qualifiers when Matt Doherty headed home after 85 minutes but they could not get the win they needed to qualify automatically.

Denmark, whose capital, like Dublin, will be one of the tournament’s host cities next year, finished three points ahead of Ireland after the two sides’ second draw of the campaign to join group winners Switzerland in the finals.

Results and fixtures for the European Championship Qualification on Monday (start times are
CET)
Qualifying Round
———————————————————
Republic of Ireland (0) 1 Denmark (0) 1
Gibraltar (0) 1 Switzerland (1) 6
Sweden (1) 3 Faroe Islands (0) 0
Spain (4) 5 Romania (0) 0
Malta (1) 1 Norway (1) 2
Liechtenstein (0) 0 Bosnia-Herzegovina (0) 3
Italy (4) 9 Armenia (0) 1
Greece (0) 2 Finland (1) 1

Tuesday, November 19 fixtures (CET/GMT)
Netherlands v Estonia (2045/1945)
Germany v Northern Ireland (2045/1945)
Wales v Hungary (2045/1945)
Slovakia v Azerbaijan (2045/1945)
Poland v Slovenia (2045/1945)
Latvia v Austria (2045/1945)
North Macedonia v Israel (2045/1945)
Belgium v Cyprus (2045/1945)
San Marino v Russia (2045/1945)
Scotland v Kazakhstan (2045/1945)

Related posts

Tsitsipas sets sights on grand slam success after ATP Finals victory

Press Association

Ronaldo moves onto 99 as Portugal qualify for Euro 2020

Reuters News Service

England secure Euro seeding slot with 4-0 win in Kosovo

Reuters News Service

Tsitsipas beats Thiem to claim ATP Finals title

Reuters News Service

Verstappen wins Brazilian GP thriller

Reuters News Service

Thiem swats aside holder Zverev to reach final

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign