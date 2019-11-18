November 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Israeli employee at spy van’s company Larnaca headquarters carrying firearm

By Jonathan Shkurko00
The van confiscated in Larnaca is seen parked in the Police Headquartes in Nicosia,

New information has emerged regarding the spy van belonging to an Israeli national that was seized by Cyprus police after they found sophisticated surveillance equipment capable of hacking communications inside it.

The van is also capable of intercepting WhatsApp messages, Facebook chats, calls and all the contents of a smartphone.

Police began investigating the van after opposition party Akel asked last week what action the government was taking over the van’s activities, which was showcased in a Forbes video story broadcast several months ago but only recently went viral in Cyprus.

Forbes had identified the owner of the van as an ex-Israeli intelligence officer Tal Dilian, who allegedly heads a Cyprus-registered company that owns the vehicle, called “Ws Wispear”.

A Ws Wispear employee, who resides at the company’s headquarter and who was taken in by police last week, carries an unlicensed gun for security reasons, it emerged on Monday.

He reportedly claimed that, because of the nature of his job, his life is often in danger.

The law states that no citizen can carry firearms unless he is a member of the police, the army or the prison department.

In order to be able to carry a firearm, one has to be registered as a special police officer and be approved by both the cabinet and by the chief of police.

Only once approved can a person then be able to carry a firearm, as he would have been deemed “not a threat to society.”

Police officers searched the company’s headquarters in Larnaca on Sunday, finding further surveillance devices such as recorders and special antennas.

Ws Wispear have denied breaking the law and said they are confident that the allegations against them will be dismissed.

“The company rejects all accusations made in the Cypriot press and is confident that these claims will be very shortly dismissed. The company has at all times respected and complied with the laws of the Republic,” said a statement released on November 17 by the company’s lawyers Pelecanos & Pelecanou LLC.

Related posts

Don’t park in disabled spots, police warn able-bodied drivers

Annette Chrysostomou

Paphos municipality says water quality in hotels excellent

Nick Theodoulou

Buildings to be lit up purple to highlight pancreatic cancer

Annette Chrysostomou

Women outlive men by four years in Cyprus

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Moped driver serious in hospital after accident

Annette Chrysostomou

Pregnant woman dies in traffic accident

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign