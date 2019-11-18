November 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Mayor to meet planning authorities over developer’s request to expand Coral Bay resort

By Bejay Browne00
Coral Bay, Peyia

Peyia mayor will meet with town planning authorities in Nicosia in the coming weeks to highlight the community’s concerns over a big developer’s application to build three tall buildings in the area.

The Cyprus Mail first reported in February that Leptos developers had applied for an ambitious expansion of its Coral Beach Hotel and Resort to include three seaside apartment towers of seven, eight and nine floors respectively. This led the local council to request a public consultation as soon as possible.

“I will be meeting with the planning authorities in Nicosia in the next couple of weeks hopefully, and nothing has changed as yet from February. Peyia is against this sort of development, no matter who it is and there are many problems and illegalities in this area anyway,” the town’s mayor Marinos Lambrou told the Cyprus Mail on Monday.

The matter was discussed at length by the council earlier this year, and councillors argued that as Peyia is in the process of creating a master plan for the area, it made no sense for the authorities to grant planning permission in the middle of this procedure.

The planning zones for the ‘design’ of Peyia are currently being examined and should be completed in around six months’ time.

The council also asked for a public consultation in line with EU legislation which will enable residents to be informed about the proposed development and to comment before a planning permit is issued from Nicosia.

As well as the three towers, the proposed plans include a further floor being added to the existing Coral Beach Hotel.

Lambrou added that illegalities in the area include the creation of a small marina without permission which has contributed to erosion of the bay and the lack of green areas.

 

 

 

 

 

Related posts

Paphos ceremony to remember car crash victims

Bejay Browne

Pope Francis welcomes Anastasiades to Vatican, will visit Cyprus in 2020

Jonathan Shkurko

Anastasiades says he’s saddened by Turkish FM’s negative comments

George Psyllides

Urgent need for national strategy for sexually abused children

Gina Agapiou

Students mark 1973 Athens Polytechnic uprising

George Psyllides

Ayios Andreas mobile phone mystery solved

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign