November 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Moped driver serious in hospital after accident

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A 46-year-old resident of Nicosia is in serious condition in hospital following an accident on Sunday.

Around 9.10am, his moped collided with a car driven by an 82-year-old man on Nicosia’s Michalakopoulou street.

The injured man was taken to Nicosia general hospital where he is being treated for severe injuries.

 

