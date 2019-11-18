November 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos ceremony to remember car crash victims

By Bejay Browne010
An event is being held in Paphos on Monday evening to remember road traffic victims as part of ceremonies to mark the international day for road accident victims, which occurred on Sunday, November 17.

The ceremony will be held in Paphos at Kennedy square at 6pm on Monday evening.

Members of the public are invited to attend and light a candle in memory of victims that have lost their life on the island’s roads.

It is organised by the Paphos municipal youth council, in collaboration with the traffic department of Paphos police and the community support police.

The World Day of Remembrance for road traffic victims (#WDoR) takes place on the third Sunday in November every year as the appropriate acknowledgment of victims of road traffic crashes and their families.

It was started by the British road crash victim charity, RoadPeace, in 1993 and The World Health Organisation added its support in 2003. It was also adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2005.

Events to mark the day are now held in numerous countries all over the world.

Brigitte Chaudhry, the founder and president of RoadPeace (UK), explained that the day is inspired by Remembrance Day for all those killed and injured in wars and that she wanted to initiate a similar day for people killed and injured in the ‘war on the roads’. She chose November, as it is the month of remembrance, she said.

“This event in Paphos is part of our policy of organising events, lectures and activities on issues of interest to young people in our city,” a spokesman for the municipal youth council said.

 

