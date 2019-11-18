November 18, 2019

Paphos municipality says water quality in hotels excellent

By Nick Theodoulou00

Hotel swimming pools in Paphos have excellent water quality, the Paphos Municipality said on Monday.

It bases this on the results of checks carried out between July and October 2019. The monitoring programme sent samples for microbiological laboratory tests which showed a clear improvement in comparison to the same period last year.

A total of 221 samples taken from 77 swimming pools showed no excessive amounts of pathogenic micro-organisms. Excessive levels for total bacteria content (TBC) were recorded only within one test bracket – at 37C degrees, where eight samples were at 3.6 per cent, higher than accepted levels.

Three cases showed residual chlorine with higher than accepted concentration.

Corrective procedures were taken in all cases where TBC levels were unacceptable were taken and new sampling was carried out to ensure water levels were restored to normal.

In addition to these 221 samples, a further 300 samples were analysed as self-checks with very good results. Overall the monitoring programme has revealed a significant improvement compared to 2018. The municipality emphasised that while checks from the municipal sanitary service rose 41 per cent, the improvements rose to 90 per cent – an increase of 14 percentage points.

“The quality of water in swimming pools at hotels within the boundaries of the Paphos municipality are very safe for users and the results are satisfying,” the municipality said. They concluded that the improvements were made possible by the coordination between business owners and the Paphos municipality.

 

