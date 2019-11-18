November 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Pregnant women dies in traffic accident

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A pregnant woman died in a road accident in the Larnaca district on Sunday afternoon while she was on holiday in Cyprus.

The fatal accident happened at 5.30pm when the woman, who was seven months pregnant, was walking along the Zygi-Mazotos road with her husband and mother-in-law.

She was trying to cross the road when she was hit be a car driven by a 30-year-old man.

The woman, who was named as 39-year-old Maria Rimsha from Russia, was rushed by ambulance to Larnaca hospital where she and the baby were pronounced dead.

The circumstances of the accident are being investigated.

Related posts

Rubbish spoiling Paralimni Natura 2000 lake

Gina Agapiou

Cyprus-based young Iraqi paralysed by Isis hopes to walk again

Bejay Browne

Turkey slams silence over burning of ‘TRNC’ flag, Elam calls condemnation a ‘badge of honour’ (Updated)

Jean Christou

‘Jewel of the Seas’ stops over in Limassol

Staff Reporter

Our bikes aren’t abandoned, just waiting says rental company

Annette Chrysostomou

Petrides says buffer zone a ‘black hole’ for irregular migration

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign