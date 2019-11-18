November 18, 2019

Students mark 1973 Athens Polytechnic uprising

Students outside the US embassy in Nicosia

Students on Monday held a demonstration near the US embassy in Nicosia to mark the anniversary of the 1973 Polytechnic uprising in Athens against the military dictatorship that ruled Greece between April 1967 and July 1974.

The protesters placed a Cypriot and Greek flag on the barricades placed by the police to prevent them from reaching the embassy and left carnations on the tarmac underneath.

“Forty-six years after the student uprising, the Polytechnic remains a great example that the fight for a better tomorrow does not come from inaction, nor through the solitary and indignant expressions of scorn and abstinence,” said Charalambos Pantazis, the head of student federation Pofen.

Greek students began the first demonstrations, in February and March of 1973. On November 14, 1973 students demonstrated at the School of Law and entered the Polytechnic School (Polytechneio) building on the corner of Patission and Sournari Streets.

The students refused to heed calls to leave the building, prompting the dictators to use the army to disperse them.

At around 3am on November 17, a tank crashed through the main steel gate as people still clung to its railings.

