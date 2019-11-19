November 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Bicommunal demo on Friday to call for reunification

By Gina Agapiou00
Demonstrators will cross the Ledra Street checkpoint

A mass bi-communal demonstration will take place on Friday, calling on the leaders of both sides to return to the negotiating table and put reunification back on the agenda.

Under the slogan ‘Solution, Reunification, Peace Now’ different organisations, unions and NGOs in Cyprus from both sides will take to the street on Friday as of 3.30pm.

“All of us who co-organise this mass mobilisation and co-sign this text, would like to reaffirm our commitment to the goal of a bicommunal, bizonal federation, for one state,” an announcement said, adding “we seek a settlement that respects the rights of both communities and serves the interests of all Cypriots and that reaffirms the convergences to date.”

The event includes a march and the submission of a written declaration to both leaders.

Participants will assemble next to Kyrenia Gate in the north at 3.30pm and march to the office of Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, where they will hand over their declaration before heading to the Ledra Street checkpoint which they will cross before heading to the Presidential Palace where the same declaration will be handed to President Nicos Anastasiades at 6pm.

“It is our belief that Cypriots, Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots can and should leave behind and permanently bury the violence of the past, and build together a common hopeful future. Our Cyprus is too small to be divided,” organisers said.

The organisations involved, including Cyprus Turkish Teachers Trade Union, Proodeftiki, Association of Cypriot Refugees in Greece and German-Cypriot Forum appeal to “all working people and to all political and social forces, to all Cypriots, Greek Cypriots, Turkish Cypriots, Maronites, Armenians, Latins, for unity.”

The demo is taking place in view of the upcoming meeting of the leaders with UN Secretary General in Berlin on November 25.

“We invite all to participate in this mass bicommunal mobilisation, so that at this critical moment of negotiation the voice of reason, reunification, peace and hope can be heard loud and clear,” organisers said.

Related posts

Ozersay says flag burners have been identified

George Psyllides

Christmas trees to go on sale at forestry departments

Gina Agapiou

Stray animals’ welfare plan to return to Ayia Napa

Jonathan Shkurko

Government websites down following power malfunction

George Psyllides

Police say surveillance technology will make roads safer

Nick Theodoulou

Petition against Paphos-Polis highway handed in to palace

Bejay Browne
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign