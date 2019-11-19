Century for Moufflons’ Sharma and a big win for Sri Lankans

After the weekend’s four matches in the Cyprus T20 cricket league, the top positions in both groups are still far from decided. Teams finishing first and second will progress to the semi-final stage.
In the Limassol derby, Moufflons annihilated Gladiators by 127 runs to provide captain Muhammad Husain the perfect birthday gift. Batting first, Moufflons started cautiously and were 62-3 at the halfway stage.
However, Gurdeep Sharma, recently promoted to vice captain of the side, scored a sublime century (103) as Moufflons posted 201/6 in 20 overs.
Shahzeb Shah (36) and Waqar Ali (20) provided the late boost as the Gladiators’ bowlers struggled to contain the run flow.
In reply, Gladiators folded for 74 runs in 17 overs, as Ravi Kumar took four wickets and Murtaza Yamin two.
The afternoon game at Happy Valley was a much closer encounter. Nicosia XI Fighters decided to bat first and scored 133 runs for 8 wickets, thanks largely to Tushar’s excellent knock of 70 runs. For Amdocs, Vimal accounted for four Fighters’ wickets.
In reply, Amdocs were cruising towards the target and the win looked a formality with only 23 needed in 4 overs with 5 wickets in hand. However, Nicosia Fighters put together a stirring performance in the field as they conjured up a 9-run win over a shell-shocked Amdocs team.
The game at Dhekelia proved one-sided as Riyaan CC registered a comprehensive 8-wicket win over ESBA, who managed just 64 all out, with 4 wickets falling to visiting captain Muhammad Shoaib.
The top of Group A clash between CTL College and Sri Lankans promised to be the match of the day, but ended in bitter disappointment for the college team.
Batting first, CTL posted a challenging 164-8 in 20 overs with Raja and Srinu top-scoring with 25 runs each.
However, Sri Lankans made light work of the target as Mangala (74) continued his rich vein of form. Chandana (65) again provided good support as Sri Lankans won by 9 wickets and ended CTL’s unbeaten run.
With only two rounds of games remaining, the Group A top positions appear to be between CTL College, Sri Lankans, and Nicosia Tigers, but Nicosia XI Fighters also still have a chance.
Punjab Lions are unbeaten and well placed to win Group B. Next week’s mouth-watering clash between Moufflons and Riyaan will go a long way to deciding the other top-two position.
Leading positions
Group A: CTL played 5, points 16; Sri Lankans 4, 12: Nicosia Tigers 3, 8: Nicosia XI Fighters 4, 8.
Group B: Punjab Lions played 3, points 12; Moufflons 4, 12; Riyaan 3, 8.
Fixtures: 24 November
Group A: Nicosia XI Fighters v Sri Lankans; Akrotiri v Nicosia Tigers
Group B: ESBA v Sri Lanka Lions; Punjab Lions v Gladiators; Riyaan v Moufflons