November 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Christmas trees to go on sale at forestry departments

By Gina Agapiou00
file photo

The Forestry department announced on Tuesday that Christmas trees will officially go on sale from Monday until December 18, between 8am and 3pm Mondays to Fridays.

All the trees to be sold have come from thinning forest plantations, according to the forestry department.

Those interested in purchasing a tree should obtain the necessary logging and transportation permit from the Forestry Department before their purchase and abide by the relevant transportation procedure as instructed by the department.

The Forestry Department reiterated that the logging, possession and transportation of Christmas trees without a permit is a criminal offence, punishable by a fine of up to €5,000 or imprisonment of up to one year, or both.

The public can purchase trees from the following nine stations: Athalassa Forest Station, 22 403749; Larnaca/Rizoelia Forest Station, 24 818108; Dekhelia Forest Station, 24 723432; Fasouri Forest Station, 25 952120; Limassol Forest Station, 25 872306; Paphos/ Yeroskipou Forest Station, 26 306266; Yialias Forest Station, 26 812730; Panayias Forest Station, 26 817416; and Platania Forest Station, 22 608512.

Tree prices last year varied starting from €8 to €22 for pine trees, while fir trees’ prices varied from €60 to €110.

