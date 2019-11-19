November 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
School news

Congratulations for Open University graduates

By Press Release01
Representatives of the President and other state officials attended the ceremony

Αt the twelfth graduation ceremony of the Open University of Cyprus for the academic year 2018-2019, held on November 8 at the Hilton Park hotel in Nicosia, 860 graduates from 26 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes of study received their degrees, while one doctoral candidate was awarded a PhD.

The ceremony was held in the presence of presidential representatives and the president of the House of Representatives. On behalf of President Nicos Anastasiades, Petros Demetriou, director of his office, congratulated the graduates and referred to the 13 successful years of OUC’s operation, which is the state’s dedicated university to provide open access to higher education and lifelong learning. At the same time, he excelled OUC’s multidimensional impact on education, research and culture, which promotes both the university and Cyprus in Europe and the world.

“The state will support the vision of Open University of Cyprus to achieve its goals and objectives, aiming to upgrade higher education, allowing students to learn and expand their horizons, boosting their talents and develop further their abilities and skills,” he said.

Related posts

Downgrading England’s Ivory Towers

CM Guest Columnist

Education minister outlines spending plans for ministry

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Entrepreneurial project at Frederick University a great success

Press Release

Environmental summer camps to launch next year

Annette Chrysostomou

Refugee awareness programme for high school students

Press Release

Students abstain from class over exam change (Updated)

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign