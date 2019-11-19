November 19, 2019

Cyprus Post awarded for collection of household batteries

The Cyprus Post has been presented an award as the state department that collected the largest amount of household batteries islandwide since 2010, it was announced on Tuesday.

The award ceremony was held last Tuesday by battery recycling company AFIS Cyprus, to mark its 10th anniversary.

According to AFIS, over the past ten years 8,173kg of batteries have been collected for recycling and processing at 57 collection points at post offices.

The award was received by Director of the Cyprus Post Andreas Gregoriou, who referred to the efforts of the Cyprus Post regarding the protection of the environment and the actions being made in this field, in the framework of its social and corporate responsibility.

